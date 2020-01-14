Sajid Nadiadwala Reveals Salman Khan's Next Film After Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali

Salman Khan is one person who likes to have his festivals planned out in advance. The actor makes sure he has a film locked for a release on festivals like Eid and Christmas.

Keeping up the tradition, Salman had recently revealed that his upcoming film, which is set to release on Eid 2021 will be titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Now, it is reported that the actor will also soon begin working on the sequel to the 2014 film Kick. Kick 2 is set to release during the Christmas of 2021.

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror the source revealed that Sajid Nadiadwala who directed the first installment will be returning to the director's chair for the sequel and writer Rajat Arora will return to write the script for the second film as well.

"Salman and Sajid are both eager to take the Kick franchise forward and have zeroed down on a script that justifies the character of Devil. The first draft is locked, the final screenplay will be ready by year-end," the portal quoted the source as saying. Sajid Nadiadwala has reportedly confirmed that Kick 2 will be releasing in December 2021 and that the script has almost been completed.

Talking about Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Nadiadwala went on to reveal that he had been working on the idea even prior to Kick 2. "Salman and I are collaborating after six years and it feels like our Judwaa days are back. I had started writing Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali even before the Kick sequel. It’s a film with a very different approach and we are sure the audience will love Salman in this avatar we have planned."

Even though there have been speculations that Kriti Sanon might be the leading lady of the film, Nadiadwala claims that no such decision has been made yet and that the film is still on the hunt for a heroine.

