1-MIN READ

Sajid-Wajid's Mother Razina Tests Positive For Covid-19: Report

Wajid Khan (left) and Sajid Khan with their mother Razina.

Wajid Khan (left) and Sajid Khan with their mother Razina.

This comes a day after singer-composer Wajid Khan died of a cardiac arrest at a Mumbai hospital.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 2, 2020, 1:19 PM IST
Music director duo Sajid-Wajid's mother Razina has reportedly tested positive for Covid-19. On Monday, Wajid died of a cardiac arrest at a Mumbai hospital, and Razina was reportedly present at the same hospital to take care of her ailing son.

“Wajid’s mother Razina had already contracted coronavirus before the late musician was infected with the virus. Wajid, who was suffering from kidney and throat infection, tested positive for Covid-19 later,” an ABP News report quoted a source as saying.

The source added, “Sajid-Wajid’s mother is better now and her condition has improved. She stayed in Surana Sethia hospital to take care of Wajid. However, she contracted Covid-19 after she came in contact with other coronavirus patients at the hospital.”

Sajid-Wajid made their Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's 1998 movie Jab Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kyaa and went on to work on actor's various films including Garv, Tere Naam, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, Partner, Veer and the popular Dabangg franchise.

Wajid also did playback for Salman in chartbusters like Mera He Jalwaa, Fevicol Se and for Akshay in Chinta Ta Ta Chita Chita from the film Rowdy Rathore, among others.

He recently co-composed Salman Khan's songs Pyaar Karona and Bhai Bhai, which the actor released on his YouTube channel.


