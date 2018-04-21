Sajnay Dutt is a Very Natural Actor: Subhash Ghai

: With just three days left for the teaser release of Sanjay Dutt's biopic Sanju, Bollywood showman Subhash Ghai said the film is going to be amazing and a very big blockbuster.Rajkumar Hirani is going to release the teaser of his much-awaited film on April 24 morning.He, however, has already shown the teaser to Ghai just a few days ahead, and reacting to the first glimpse that he obviously enjoyed, the Bollywood showman said, "I have watched the teaser...and I think it's going to be an amazing film...because of the way Ranbir Kapoor has acted in it as Sanjay Dutt. It is really good.""The way Rajkumar Hirani has narrated and brought the characters onscreen, I was shocked, amused and amazed with that."He is a master craftsman, director and he knows his job very well. So I am really eager to see the film as soon as possible," Ghai added building up to the moment.Ghai was interacting with the media, along with Hirani at the 5th Veda Session organised by Whistling Woods International Film Institute where the "PK" director guided students on Friday here.Ghai, who directed Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit in Khalnayak (1993) and with the pair reuniting after all these years for Dharma Production's upcoming "Kalank", the showman when asked about how he was able to create the chemistry between the two, said, "We didn't try to create chemistry while working with them."I think script, characterisation and director of the film develops a chemistry because before that we are also not able get the idea about how the end result of the film will be."People never thought there will be chemistry between Dilip Kumar and Raj Kumar in 'Saudagar'. So we do not know, as finally, what appears onscreen can be called chemistry."On whether he would again like to direct Sanjay Dutt in his film, Ghai said: "Yes why not? Sanju (Sanjay Dutt) is very dear to me as a person, family member and as an actor."He is very natural actor. Only thing is that, you have to give him right kind of role which will suit him. I think that is important thing for us so, whenever I have script for him, I will be first person to approach him."Sanju is a biographical drama, written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The film is based on the life of actor Sanjay Dutt, with Ranbir Kapoor portraying the role.It is set to be released on June 29.