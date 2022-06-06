Sakhil Raveendran's Malayalam Film Kaadakalam Available For Streaming on This OTT

The award-winning film Kaadakalam, written and directed by Sakhil Raveendran, under the banner of Periyar Valley Creations, has been released on Saina Play. The film is now streaming and is one of the big attractions. The screenplay and dialogues of the film have been written by Jinto Thomas and Sakhil Raveendran. The film has several awards for its name.

The storyline of Kaadakalam revolves around the relationship between a tribal boy and his father. The father teaches his son to live in the forest and embrace forest life.

The film has the cast of Raju Joseph as Jos in the lead role, along with Kottayam Purushan, Davinchi Santhosh, Satheesan, and Davinchi Satheesh. Distributed by Collective Frames, the music and background score of the film have been provided by P.S. Jayhari. The music department of the film also consists of Bijibal as playback singer and Hari Narayanan as a lyricist.

Film Editing has been taken care of by Amjad Hasaan, while Reji Joseph headed the cinematography. Moreover, the technical crew has Biju Joseph for art, Rajesh Jayan as a makeup artist, Bindu Bijukumar, Production Controller- Raju Kuruppanthara, Production Executive- Subin Joseph, Chief Associate Director- Jinto Thomas, Assistant Director- Swatish Thuravur, Nikhil, Poster Designing- Umar Mukhtar. Most of the film has been shot in the jungles around the Idukki Dam of Kerala.

In other news, Priyan Ottathilaanu, directed by Antony Soni and starring Sharafudheen, Nyla Usha, and Aparna Das, has been released.

Produced by Santosh Trivikraman under the banner of Wow Cinemas, the film is shot by P.N. Unnikrishnan performs. Abhayakumar K and Anil Kurian write the screenplay and dialogues.

