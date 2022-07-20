Sakshi Mahesh Shares Funny BTS Video From The Sets of Sahkutumb Sahaparivar

Star Pravah is famous for its stellar shows and Sahkutumb Sahaparivar is one of its popular series. Actress Sakshi Mahesh is playing the female lead in the family drama, which revolves around the life of a couple. Recently, Sakshi shared a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of Sahkutumb Sahaparivar on Instagram, which is going viral.

The funny video shows a few characters from the show shooting a scene inside a beautifully painted shop. Suddenly in the middle of the shooting actor Amay Barve, who plays the role of Vaibhav More, falls on the floor as he slips while walking into the shop. Many crew members and his co-actors rush to help. Many were seen trying to control their laughter.

Actress Sakshi, who plays Avni in the serial is seen in the video. The video shows Avni, Anji and Saroo chatting inside their shop. The characters of Pashya, Vaibhav and Omka are also seen busy working in the shop. When Vaibhav walks in he suddenly falls and others are laughing looking at him though they help him to get up.

Sharing the video Sakshi wrote, “’It was so much fun doing the scene.”

Sakshi is quite active on social media. She recently shared a video of herself getting ready for an event in just 25 minutes. She showed her whole make-up routine in the video and was proud of the fact that she was able to complete her make-up in just 25 minutes.

“Have you ever done makeup in 25 minutes? Yes, WE DID! Wanted to leave for an event and was super late and we had to complete it in just 25 mins! But look at the results. Did you like it?” Sakshi wrote in the caption. Fans filled the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

Sahkutumb Sahaparivar is a family drama, which has been airing on Star Pravah since 2020. Sakshi Mahesh, Akash Nalawade, Sunil Barve and Amey Barve are playing the lead roles in the TV series.

