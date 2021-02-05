Sakshi Malik Seeks Advice on Her Next Travel Destination in Her Latest Instagram Post

Actress Sakshi Malik, who is usually seen in some of the most scenic settings with her beau Santul Katahra, has a question regarding her next trip in her latest Instagram post. The Bom Diggy Diggy star from the movie Sonu ke Titu ki Sweety posted a picture from her Maldives trip on Instagram on Thursday. Sakshi was seen flaunting her perfect beach body in a white bikini as she stood in the turquoise waters of Maldives. Captioning the post, Sakshi asked her followers if she should visit Maldives again or wait for Europe to re-open.

Replying to Sakshi’s question, her boyfriend Santul wrote, "Euro obvio." Sakshi’s Instagram post also featured two other pictures from her Maldives vacation. In the second picture, she was seen in a pink swimsuit inside a pool, while the third picture showed her enjoying a dinner date with Santul.

The post has been liked by over 3,14,662 Instagram users as fans left heart emojis on Sakshi’s post.

Last month, Sakshi shared a post that captured how her boyfriend proposed to her for marriage in a romantic setting. Wearing a sea-green and peach coloured lehenga, Sakshi arrived at the location with a blindfold, while Santul was seen waiting for his partner in a white ethnic wear.

In another post from December, Sakshi and Santul are seen celebrating one year of their relationship. The surprise party was planned by Santul where pictures and other memorabilia of their dating timeline were kept in a soothing setting. For the occasion, Sakshi was seen wearing a sequined silver dress with red heels, while Santul wore a striped white and black shirt with jeans. Captioning the picture, where the two are seen embracing each other, Sakshi wrote that she loves the way her partner plans a surprise for her that always makes her speechless.