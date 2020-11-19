Sakshi Singh Dhoni Rings Her 32nd Year with Birthday Twin, See Pics

Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s wife, Sakshi, turned 32 today on November 19. She is celebrating her birthday with her husband and their daughter Ziva. The family was joined by some close friends as the clock struck 12. Several visuals from last night’s bash have flooded the internet. The birthday girl herself has shared a special post to wish her friend.

Taking to Instagram handle, Sakshi posted a picture with Kabir Bahia who has turned 21, this year. In the caption, she wrote, “Happy Bday twin ! @k.a.b.b.s”

In the comments space, the birthday twins wished each other again with laughing and heart emojis.

Sakshi shared a picture of feeding Kabir a piece of his giant birthday cake. In the image shared on Instagram Stories, we also see little Ziva adorably watching.

Sakshi shared some more pictures from late last night's celebration on her Instagram Stories. MS Dhoni, who is surrounded by friends, can be seen cradling Ziva in his arms. Sakshi looks pretty as she colour coordinates her outfit with the shimmery golden balloons decked up as the theme of the party. The two giant cakes for Sakshi and her friend Kabir are also coordinated with the golden and black theme. MS can be seen wearing a solid black tee and sporting a buzz cut hairstyle. Meanwhile, Ziva is dressed in a light blue and white outfit.

Every year, Sakshi celebrates her birthday with Kabir. In 2018, they cut the cake together at an upscale hotel in Mumbai. Kabir had shared a picture from the celebrations which also featured MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya. “Birthday celebrations @sakshisingh_r,” reads the caption.

Hardik Pandya wished both Sakshi and Kabir via his Instagram Stories.