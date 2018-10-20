GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Sakshi Tanwar Adopts a Girl, Names Her Dityaa

Sakshi Tanwar believes that the nine-month-old girl has come to her by the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi and thus she named her ‘Dityaa’.

Updated:October 20, 2018, 7:18 PM IST
Sakshi Tanwar Adopts a Girl, Names Her Dityaa
Sakshi Tanwar with her daughter, Dityaa. (Twitter Photo)
Actor Sakshi Tanwar, who gained popularity as Parvati in TV show Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, has adopted a girl and has named her Dityaa.

Tanwar believes that the nine-month-old girl has come to her by the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi and thus she named her ‘Dityaa’, another name of Goddess Lakshmi which means 'the one who answers prayers'.

An overwhelmed Sakshi shared the news on Saturday. While talking to Times of India she said, “With the blessings of my parents and the support of my family and friends, I have adopted a baby girl who would soon turn 9 months old. I am extremely delighted to share my happiness with you as I welcome the bundle of joy in my life. This is undoubtedly the greatest moment of my life and I and my entire family are elated to embrace Dityaa. She is the answer to all my prayers and I feel blessed to have her in my life.”





Born and brought up in Alwar, Rajasthan, Sakshi started her journey as a TV anchor and soon moved to acting. Already a big name name on TV, Sakshi has also worked in films such as Dangal and Mohalla Assi.

