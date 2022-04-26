Sakshi Tanwar: Spent Larger Part of My Career Without Social Media, Never Felt Pressure to Be on It | Exclusive

Sakshi Tanwar has spent over two decades in the film and television industry, earning popularity and praise for her acting prowess in various projects. From Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii to Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, she has been one of the successful faces on television, exploring various kinds of roles over the years. Even though her latest release, Mai on Netflix, has been garnering praise, Sakshi says the role seemed way out of her comfort zone at first.

The web series has Sakshi play the role of a mother who tries to dig deep into the cause behind her daughter’s apparent accidental death. Sucked into a rabbit hole of violence and power, she finds herself entangled with white collar crime and politics that forever changes her and the world she inhabits. A docile woman on the face of it, Sakshi’s Sheel turns out to be way more strong and gritty in the face of challenges.

“The first time I read the script, I was blank, because I thought, maybe I’m not suited for the character. I thought, will I be able to pull this off? I was surprised that the makers of the series that approached me for this, because I honestly hadn’t read something like this. Although I knew the journey, I knew what the story was all about, the kind of scenes that were there and the narrative was very strong for me to handle in the first reading,” Sakshi told News18 during an interview.

She added, “But of course, with time, I got used to it. I was very under-confident. But thankfully, we did some workshops and discussed some of the most crucial scenes in detail. We worked out the graph, mapped the journey of the character. So by the time we reached the set, I was more comfortable. And of course, the lockdown helped us a lot, because there were huge breaks in between. So we lived with the character for a very, very long time. But the first reaction was, oh my God, how am I going to do this?”

Although Sakshi is known for her performance oriented, strong role in her career, Mai is something she hasn’t done in the past. “Yes, it is very different from whatever I had done in the past. But that is great, it is a wonderful opportunity to be able to showcase that part of an actor, which I had not got to reveal in the past,” she said.

Despite having been one of the most popular faces on television for years, Sakshi has stayed away from social media so far. Social media is also a great platform for promoting projects, but Sakshi is content with keeping connecting with her fans via her work.

“My being on social media, I don’t know how much it would have helped. But I feel people want to see good content. It doesn’t matter if anybody is on social media or not, as long as they are connected. And I think Netflix is giving me a great opportunity to connect with my fans. So I feel I’m in safe hands,” she said.

“I have seen a larger part of my career without social media. I feel that it was fine. People still gave me a lot of love. They still accepted me for who I am, and they respected my decision to keep my personal life private. I really want to thank them from the bottom of my heart, that there’s never been this pressure to be on social media. And whenever I get an opportunity, I do connect with them. So I think it’s the right balance. I’m happy,” she added.

