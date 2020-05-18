MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Sakshi Tanwar, Seema Pahwa to Star In Netflix Crime Thriller Series

credits - #Sakshi Tanwar/#Seema Pahwa instagram

Sakshi Tanwar and Seema Pahwa will be seen together in a Netflix crime thriller series produced by Anushka Sharma.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 18, 2020, 2:27 PM IST
Actors Sakshi Tanwar and Seema Pahwa will be seen together in a Netflix crime thriller series, backed by Bollywood star Anushka Sharma.

The series is being directed by Atul Mongia and Anushka will be producing via her banner Clean Slate Films.

"Sakshi Tanwar is playing the main role in the series. There is Seema Pahwa playing a different role, something which she hasn't done before. There are many other actors as well," a source close to the show's production told PTI.

According to the insider, the series is set in the underworld.

The team had begun the work on the series in Lucknow, but the shoot had to be stalled due to the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown, which was announced on March 24.

"We had just started shooting for it in March, but due to the lockdown we had to come back to Mumbai from Lucknow," the source added.

Anushka made her digital debut as a producer with Amazon Prime Video's latest web series Paatal Lok, which started streaming May 15.

