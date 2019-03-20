English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sakshi Tanwar: Web Gives You the Freedom to Try Out Different Characters in Lesser Time
Sakshi Tanwar says web shows give actors the choice to experiment with their performance.
Sakshi Tanwar. Image: Instagram
Actress Sakshi Tanwar, who most recently featured in a web series titled The Final Call, says she is biased towards television but has started enjoying working in the digital platform as it gives an opportunity to actors to experiment in a lesser period of time.
"I feel every medium is different. I have enjoyed working in television when it was at its peak. It's been over 25 years that I have been in front of the camera so, I am biased towards television but right now I am enjoying the web platform because it gives you the freedom to try out different characters in lesser time," Sakshi told the media while promoting the show's second season in Mumbai on Monday.
Sakshi rose to fame with the role of Parvati in Ekta Kapoor's TV show Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii. She later featured in several shows such as Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and 24. In 2017, she made her foray into the digital world with the web series Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat.
According to her, web shows help in maintaining a balance between "personal and professional life in far more controlled and a better manner".
"It gives you choice as an actor to experiment with your performance. In this show, there was so much drama happening around the characters. I thought the character in itself did not require any drama so, we have kept it very subtle, real and basic,” she said.
"It's also interesting because with each episode you come to know how the audience has reacted to it so it's always nice to see positive feedback from the people for your work," she added.
The Final Call revolves around a pilot (Arjun Rampal) who decides to commit suicide while flying the plane, endangering the lives of hundreds of passengers. The show also features Javed Jaffrey and Anupriya Goenka in pivotal roles.
