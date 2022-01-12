Sakshi Tanwar’s Journey from an IAS Aspirant To Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii Star

Sakshi Tanwar’s journey in the television industry is commendable. The actress became a renowned face for her performance as Parvati Aggarwal

in Ekta Kapoor’s Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii. But did you know that Sakshi

wanted to become an IAS officer? Yes, that’s true. She was preparing

for civil exams when she was offered a job in media and the rest is

history. On the actress’ 49th birthday, here are some lesser-known

facts about her.

1- An IAS Aspirant

Sakshi Tanwar revealed in one of her previous interviews that she was

planning on going for the civil services but was asked to replace a

co-anchor on a show where her friend was working. Sakshi accepted the

offer and made her television debut with the 1998 show Albela Sur

Mela, which she hosted for a while. Sakshi’s next show Kahaani

Ghar Ghar Kii made her a household name.

2- Job As A Sales Trainee And Salary At A Clothing Company

Sakshi Tanwar, born on January 12 in 1973 in Rajasthan’s Alwar, is the

daughter of a retired CBI officer. She was a bright student since her

childhood. Sakshi graduated from Delhi University’s Lady Shri Ram

College For Women. She had no interest in acting initially so she

worked as a sales trainee at a 5-Star hotel. As per reports, she also

worked at a clothing company at a salary of Rs 900.

3- Fame After Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii

Sakshi became popular after her show Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii aired on

television. This show showed the story of married couple Parvati

Aggarwal, an ideal daughter-in-law trying to keep her joint family

together, and Om Aggarwal. Sakshi played the role of Parvati Aggarwal

in the TV series that aired for 8 years. After this, Sakshi was a part

of shows like Kahaani Hamare Mahabharat Ki, Balika Vadhu and Crime

Patrol 2. In 2011, Ekta Kapoor signed Sakshi for her new show Bade

Achhe Lagte Hain. Sakshi co-starred with Ram Kapoor in the show which

became everyone’s favourite in a short period of time.

4- Sakshi’s Daughter Dityaa

Sakshi Tanwar isn’t married yet. However, she is a single parent to a

girl named Dityaa. Sakshi adopted Dityaa in 2018, when she was just 9

months old.

