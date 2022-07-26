Sakshi Tanwar's Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki To Return On Television - Are You Feeling Nostalgic?

Sakshi Tanwar became a household name after she essayed the role of Parvati in Ekta Kapoor’s popular show Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii. The show ran for over eight years (2000-2008) and was widely loved by the audience. However, it’s now time for the audience to relive Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii days.

Yes, you read it right. After almost 14 years, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki is all set to return to your television screens soon. However, details like the premiere date and time of the show have not been announced so far.

For the unversed, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki starred actors like Sakshi Tanwar, Kiran Karmarkar, Ali Asgar, and Shweta Kawatraa among others. The show explored the world of a Marwadi joint family where Parvati was an ideal daughter-in-law whereas Om was the ideal son. While the show dealt with daily matters and trivial issues of a household, it also explained how sometimes one must stand against their loved ones to do what is morally right.

