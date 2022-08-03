Salaar Director Prashanth Neel to Re-Shoot Some Action Scenes With Prabhas

Director Prashanth Neel is likely to reshoot some of the action sequences with Prabhas for their next and much-anticipated Salaar, reports say. And while there’s been no official word on the same, sources close to the film say that the director wasn’t happy with some of the scenes involving the rebel star.

If the KGF director indeed goes ahead with the reshoot, it will cost another Rs 12 crore to the producers. Sources say that Neel has already had a word with the producers about the scenes he wants to reshoot. However, the scenes can’t be shot until Prabhas returns from his break.

The Bahubali actor got injured while shooting for Salaar. Following the injury, the actor had to undergo surgery in Spain. Prabhas will start shooting for his films only after the doctors give him a go-ahead.

Prabhas’ last outing Radhe Shyam failed to do well at the box office. The film collected approximately Rs 185 crore in six days and crossed the Rs 200-crore mark in a week. However, the film was made on a huge budget and couldn’t fetch the producers any profits.

Salaar is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films. Apart from Prabhas, the film has Shruti Hassan as the female lead. Salaar will hit the theatres in 2023 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Next, Prabhas will appear in Project K, directed by Ashwini Dutt, Adipurush, Spirit, and an untitled project by Maruthi Dasari.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here