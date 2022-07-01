Salaar: KGF Star Yash to Have a Cameo in Director Prashant Neel Upcoming Film with Prabhas?

The world is waiting to see what Prashanth Neel would be coming up with next. He had raised expectations with the KGF franchise, and the fact that he is collaborating with Prabhas for his next titled Salaar is only adding more hype. Now, it is being rumoured that KFG actor Yash might have a special appearance alongside Prabhas in Salaar.

Yes, you read that right. Yash and Prabhas might share screen in Salaar, even though Yash would only have a cameo in the film. A source quoted by Bollywood Hungama said, “In fact, Yash encouraged Prashant to start Salaar with Prabhas after KGF – Chapter 2. Yash knew the third part of KGF wouldn’t start in the near future. Prabhas asked Yash if Prashanth could start another film with Prabhas before Chapter 3 of KGF. Yash happily agreed.”

Salaar will also feature Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan and Jagapathi Babu in significant roles. The film is being made under the banner of Hombale Films, with Vijay Kiragandur producing the movie on a large scale. There have also been rumours that Prabhas might be donning different looks in the film, and that we would see his character in two different eras.

The ending of KGF: Chapter 2 had dropped the hint of a Chapter 3 being in progress. While fans are awaiting to see Yash return as Rocky bhai in the film, Prabhas has some mega budget films in his kitty He would be sharing screen with Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh in Om Raut’s magnum opus, Adipurush where he will play the character of Ram. Meanwhile, he is also a part of Nag Ashwin’s next. Tentatively titled Project K, it will star Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. The actor was last seen in Radhe Shyam, which proved to be a box office dud.

