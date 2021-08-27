Salaries of Shershaah Cast Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Revealed

Bollywood film Shershaah, which was released on August 12, has already created a lot of noise. The film traces the life and valour of Captain Vikram Batra, portrayed by Sidharth Malhotra. Shershaah also speaks of the heartwarming love story of Batra and his girlfriend Dimple Cheema, who even after his death, vowed to stay in love with him. This war drama garnered mixed reviews post its release on an OTT platform. While many critics spoke highly of Sidharth’s portrayal of Batra’s character, it received negative criticism on the way the storyline moves forward. However, the film is declared a success by its audience. According to a report by Bollywood Life, the main cast of the film also earned whopping amounts for playing their part to perfection.

Sidharth is currently basking in the praises and accolades of his performance. He is said to have drawn around 7 crores for playing the protagonist in the film. Kiara Advani, who played the role of Dimple Cheema, was also praised for her performance. Reportedly, Kiara took home around 4 crores for playing her part.

Besides the main actors, the supporting actors also had pivotal characters to portray. Nikitin Dheer played the role of Major Ajay Singh Jasrotia, lovingly called Jassi – Batra’s senior in the line of war. Nikitin earned 35 lakhs from the film. Pawan Kalyan, who portrayed GL Batra - Vikram Batra’s father, took home around 50 lakh rupees. Shiv Panditt earned 45 lakhs for slipping into the shoes of Lieutenant Sanjeev Jimmy Jamwa.

The character of Naib Subedar Bansi Lal, one of Batra’s closest friends, was played by Anil Charanjeett. He drew around 35 lakhs for the same. Mir Sarwar played the role of Haider, an insurgent group’s leader, who was eventually tracked down and killed by Batra. He earned 25 lakhs for playing the character.

Directed by Vishnuvardhan, the film has been produced by Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment.

