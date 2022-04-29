Salim Ghouse Death: Malayalam Classic Thazhvaram Shows Veteran Actor's Best Side

The death of veteran actor Salim Ghouse has led to widespread grief across multiple film industries as he was associated with many regional films apart from Bollywood. Many stalwarts from south film industries have expressed their condolences after his death. The actor, who was a gold medallist from Presidency College in Chennai, was also an alumnus of the Film and Television Institute of India, Pune.

Salim Ghouse, who mostly played the negative characters in movies, was a trained martial artist, who excelled in Karate, Tai Chi Chuan as well as the Indian art of Varmakalai.

He was also a celebrated theatre actor and director. He has directed many plays written by William Shakespeare. He had also been a mentor to the Phoenix Players, an amateur dramatics group.

During his long career he has worked in Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi films. He has also worked with some of the biggest names of Indian cinema like Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Mohanlal and Shah Rukh Khan.

In the Malayalam classic Thazhvaram, which was released in 1989, he played the role of the villain. The movie starring Mohanlal is considered as a cult classic in Malayalam cinema. It is touted as one of the best performances by Salim in the movie. The movie is famous for having a typical spaghetti western thematic style of filmmaking, which is uncommon in Indian cinema.

Salim Ghouse played the main antagonist in the movie but he is initially shown to be close friends with the hero, played by Mohanlal. However, in greed for money, Salim kills Mohanlal’s wife on their wedding night and makes off with the money. The movie is a western type revenge saga set in a small village in a valley and boasts of a stellar performance from both actors. Venu’s camera work is regarded as one of the film’s highlights. The fighting in the climax amid violent vultures is considered one of the best climax scenes in Malayalam cinema.

