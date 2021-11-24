Salim Khan B'day Special: When The Entire Family Was Against His Decision Marry Helen

Actor, producer and legendary script writer Salim Khan is celebrating his 86th birthday on Wednesday. Salim Khan is a writer who not only changed the face of Indian cinema in the 70s and 80s but also lit a lamp of hope in Indian society with his films. With Javed Akhtar, he has penned several great films like Sholay, Deewar, and many more, but Salim’s personal life is also no less than a film with good fortune, success, and complicated married life.

Salim’s decision of marrying actor-dancer Helen in 1981 had his entire family perplexed. Salim, already married to his first wife Salma, had four children with her. Initially, his decision of marrying Helen was not entirely accepted by his family. But as Salma accepted Salim’s relationship with Helen, the kids followed their mother’s steps.

In 1964, Salim Khan first married Salma Khan, whose real name is Sushila. After the marriage, Sushila Charak changed her name to Salma Khan.

In an interview, Salma Khan had revealed that at first, she was disappointed and depressed by the marriage. Her children Salman, Arbaaz, Sohail, and Alvira did not even talk to Helen. But after quite some time, she and her children accepted it and now Helen is a part of their family.

Helen used to take care of everyone in the family after which gradually the entire family united. Helen Richardson, a resident of Burma, started her career as a background dancer in Hindi films and gradually with her prolific performance became involved in films.

Salim Khan had earlier written in one of his articles that Salman, Sohail, Arbaaz, and Alvira felt they had found another mother in Helen. At the same time, Helen found her family in them. That’s why the duo never thought about having their own children after marriage and instead adopted a girl, Arpita Khan.

