Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s father and well-known writer Salim Khan recently opened up about how he fell in love with yesteryear Bollwyood sensation Helen in 1981 and eventually tied the knot. Salim Khan was already married to Salma Khan and the couple had three children Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan.

In a recent conversation with Arbaaz Khan for his upcoming chat show, Salim described his love affair with Helen as an “emotional accident" and stated that falling in love with her was not intentional.

Salim will appear on Arbaaz Khan’s new talk show on Bollywood Bubble, and the promo for it is now out. When asked about his love story with Helen by Arbaaz, Salim said, “She was young, I was also young. Mera koi aisa iraada nahi tha." He added, “This is an emotional accident. Kisi ke sath bhi ho sakta hai.”

Arbaaz also inquired about Salim’s love story with Salma Khan, to which he fondly recalled that they would meet each other secretly and that when he finally went to meet her father, the entire neighbourhood came to see him.

“Chhup ke milte the idhar udhar kahin. Maine kaha ki nahi, I would like to meet your parents. Jab main gaya, sab mere ko dekhne ke liye aa gaye the jaise zoo mein koi janwar aaya hai naya ki dekhne chalte hain (We would meet secretly. I said I want to meet your parents. When I went there, everyone came to see me like I was an attraction at a zoo).”

Salim was also questioned about his breakup with Javed Akhtar. The writer duo known as Salim-Javed wrote some of the most popular films of the 1970s, including Deewar, Sholay, Yaadon Ki Baarat, and Trishul, among many others.

Salim stated that he was “hurt" when they parted ways, but admitted that they were not close friends.

In a recent interview with BBC Hindi, Javed Akhtar revealed that they split up after 11 years and that their success was the primary reason for their split.

The seasoned writer said that they used to be together during their struggling days in the industry and they did not have any other friends. Javed Akhtar said that they used to work together from morning to evening and out of 24 hours they used to spend 15-16 hours together.

