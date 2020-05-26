Salim Khan on Spending Eid Without Salman Khan: 'We Are Always in Touch'

Superstar Salman Khan is currently quarantining with his friends at his Panvel farmhouse. On Eid-ul-fitr 2020, Salman could not spend the day with his parents, who are staying at the actor's Galaxy Apartments residence in Bandra per usual. Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan talked about their Eid celebrations without his son in a recent interview.

Talking to Times of India, Salim said, “He has been spending a lot of time there. I just spoke with him today on the phone and we exchanged wishes. We are always in touch with each other through our regular phone calls.”

On asking if they had prepared any special dishes to celebrate Eid, he said, “Bilkul nahi, buss regular khaana hi bann raha hai (Not at all, only regular food is being made).”

Salman Khan, who has a tradition of delivering a film for his fans on Eid could not release Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai due to the Coronavirus outbreak. The actor, however, released a new song called Bhai Bhai on the occasion.

Taking to social, he wrote, “Maine aap subb ke liye kuch banaya hai, dekh ke batana kaisa laga... Aap subb ko eid mubarakh ... #BhaiBhai.”

He had previously released two more tracks Pyaar Karona and Tere Bina featuring Jacqueline Fernandez.

