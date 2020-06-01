Salim Khan Once Stood Under a Flagpole at Salman Khan's School for Not Paying Fees

A video of Salman Khan narrating how his father Salim Khan took over his punishment at school is doing the rounds. Salman described the incident on Kapil Sharma's show, saying that he was asked to stand under a flagpole as punishment for delay in payment of fees.

Salman said that he was often punished in school, but in this case he didn't know what was his fault. "One day, my father was returning from work, and he saw me standing outside class. He asked, 'What did you do now?' I said, 'Nothing, daddy. I don't know why the principal came and asked me to stand under the flagpole. I have been standing here all day.' I was in the fourth grade at the time," Salman said.

His father then went and spoke to the principal, who said that Salman was being punished because he was unable to pay the fees on time. "My father said, 'He is not supposed to pay the fees, I am. You are supposed to keep him in class. I am running short of money. I will pay the fees but right now, if you need to punish, you need to punish me.' So he went and stood under the flagpole from afternoon till school got over," Salman recalled in the video.

The video was shared by a fan page of Salman's. Watch:

Salim Khan is known for writing scripts of some of the biggest hits in Hindi cinema, as part of the Salim-Javed duo, including Sholay, Don and Shaan. Salman is his eldest son. His other children include Arbaaz and Sohail Khan, daughters Arpita Khan Sharma and Alvira Agnihotri.

