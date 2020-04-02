Salim Khan Opens Up On Abdullah's Demise, Says 'Medicines Didn't Work On Him Much'

On Monday, Salman Khan's nephew Abdullah passed away due to a cardiac arrest, which has left the Khan family devastated. What's worse was that the superstar did not get a chance to attend his funeral due to the Coronavirus lockdown. Now, the actor's father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan has mourned Abdullah's demise.

Speaking to SpotboyE, Salim said, “He had diabetes, which made his health deteriorate. Every patient behaves individually to medicines. Medicines didn’t work on him much. His heart gave up. He died of cardiac arrest.” He added that Abdullah was the “only son of his parents”.

Khan also said that Abdullah had survived a near-fatal accident some time ago. “He was a very healthy and strong person before diabetes took over him. He was a lot into exercises. But yes, he met with a very serious accident sometime ago.”

“Abdullah was coming from Indore in a car. Two people were changing his tyres while he had parked his car aside. A truck came from behind and hit them.” Khan said that while he healed from the accident and returned to Indore, his health started deteriorating and the doctors had said his chances of recovering fully were "very slim."

Salman Khan had previously taken to Twitter to share a heartfelt tribute for his nephew. He wrote, “Will always love you...”

Will always love you... pic.twitter.com/bz0tBbe4Ny — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 30, 2020





