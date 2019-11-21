Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Salim Merchant Says YRF Failed to Pay Royalties Despite Having Collected Them on Their Behalf

An FIR was filed against production house Yash Raj Films on Wednesday over alleged 'unauthorised' collection of over Rs 100 crores in music royalty.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 21, 2019, 6:22 PM IST
Salim Merchant Says YRF Failed to Pay Royalties Despite Having Collected Them on Their Behalf
Image courtesy: Salim Merchant/ Twitter

An FIR was filed against production house Yash Raj Films on Wednesday over alleged 'unauthorised' collection of over Rs 100 crores in music royalty. The FIR was filed by the Indian Performing Rights Society (IPRS), a body that represents composers, musicians and lyricists.

IPRS has also alleged that YRF has “prevented the body from collecting royalties from telecom companies, radio stations and music streaming platforms by pressuring artists into signing illegal agreements.”

In an interview with The Quint, Salim Merchant of the Salim Sulaiman duo, opened up on the matter. He said that Sulaiman and himself have refrained from working with YRF, since they have not received their due share of the payment, despite having collected royalties.

He said, “Yash Raj has been collecting money on behalf of the composer and lyricist – that much I know – but I don’t know whether they have paid anyone. They have certainly not paid me and Sulaiman.”

Salim-Sulaiman has worked on several projects with the YRF and composed many hit tunes. They worked in films like Band Baaja Baarat, Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Mardaani and Rocket Singh: Sales Man of the Year among others.

When asked about the musician duo’s career getting affected due to non-payment of dues, he said, “You can create a music album of your own, you can create a music single of your own and get your revenues from the streaming sites like Gaana, Spotify, Jio Saavn, Wynk music. I do make music for movies. But not just Hindi films. If a Hindi film comes my way, I do it. I do make music on my terms.”

In a separate interview, lyricist Sameer Anjaan claimed that Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series has also not paid artists their royalties. “It’s Yash Raj and T-Series, these two companies have not been paying,” he says.

Chairperson of IPRS and renowned lyricist Javed Akhtar has also not received his payment, as per Salim. “I know Javed Akhtar sahib has not been paid, for sure. Because my last meeting with him... you know he's not been paid, Sulaiman and I have not been paid – any royalties that have come from Yash Raj, we have not been paid,” says the musician.

Over the case, there has been no response from YRF so far.

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

