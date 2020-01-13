Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Salma Hayek Recalls Being Left Severely Injured by Monkey

Salma Hayek suffered "severe" injuries when she was attacked by a monkey while working on her 2002 film "Frida".

IANS

Updated:January 13, 2020, 4:03 PM IST
Salma Hayek Recalls Being Left Severely Injured by Monkey
Image: Salma Hayek official Instagram

Actress Salma Hayek suffered "severe" injuries when she was attacked by a monkey while working on her 2002 film "Frida".

Hayek, 53, opened up about the incident in a new video for Vogue, in which she discusses some of the most iconic fashion moments throughout her career, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Opening up on a photo shoot she did with the monkey at the time, Hayek said: "This next one is 2002 when I did 'Frida' and this was in Vogue, and I was very proud to be part of Vogue for the first time in my life."

"This monkey, who was named Tyson, actually attacked me during the filming of 'Frida', and I was really severely injured. But I was brave enough to let him come back and work again in the movie, and then I still did a photo shoot with him for Vogue afterward," she said.

Hayek later quipped: "I was really hoping he wouldn't go for my face!"

The biographical film, also starring Alfred Molina, Geoffrey Rush and Antonio Banderas, saw Hayek nominated for an Academy Award for her portrayal of surrealist Mexican painter Frida Kahlo.

