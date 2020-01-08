Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Salma Hayek Reunites with Quentin Tarantino After His Success at the Golden Globes

Salma Hayek took to Instagram to toast Quentin Tarantino on his big win at the Golden Globes with a photo in which they are seen hugging each other.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 8, 2020, 2:40 PM IST
Salma Hayek Reunites with Quentin Tarantino After His Success at the Golden Globes
Actress Salma Hayek was one of the big names present at the Golden Globes Awards 2020 held in Beverly Hills, California on January 5. She looked elated as she got a chance to bond with topnotch filmmaker, Quentin Tarantino, who was honored with the Best Screenplay - Motion Picture Award for his 2019 release Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood.

Salma worked with Tarantino for a project more than two decades ago. The duo united back in 1996 for Robert Rodriguez's From Dusk Till Dawn, which was penned by Tarantino. The 53-year-old actress took to Instagram to toast Tarantino on his big win with a photo in which they are seen hugging each other.

"Congratulations Q on winning a Golden Globe for Best Screenplay for a Motion Picture! Felicidades Q por haber ganado el Golden Globe por Mejor Guión! #goldenglobes2020," she captioned the snap.

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood met with a massive success at the box office with its impressive star cast. It showcased Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie, among others.

On the 77th Annual Golden Globes red carpet, Salma sent the pulses racing, stunning in her Gucci ensemble with a sapphire bodice and an iridescent skirt.

Her make-up was done by Charlotte Tilbury and Jennifer Yepez primed her tresses wavy. She shared a glimpse of her look on Instagram with the caption,”Here we go! #GoldenGlobes .Aquí vamos”

View this post on Instagram

Here we go! #GoldenGlobes ✨ Aquí vamos

A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) on

Salma presented Antonio Banderas, her co-star from Desperado, with the International Star Award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival. The 2020 Palm Springs International Film Festival started on January 2 at the Palm Springs Convention Center, California. It will conclude on January 12.

