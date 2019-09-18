It quite seems like it’s still difficult for Salma Hayek to believe that she will be working with Jon Snow from the popular series Game of Thrones. Kit Harington has been roped in for Marvel’s next venture, The Eternals, along with American actor Salma Hayek.

Hayek posted a photo on Instagram along with the former Game of Thrones star. She captioned the photo as “I can’t believe that I’m working with #jonsnow! Kit you’re the best!!!”

The Eternals has reportedly started filming. The new picture gives a glimpse of how the formerly bearded and long-haired Harington of GoT may look like in the new series.

At Disney’s D23 Expo, Marvel announced Harington would be joining The Eternals cast and is playing the role of Dane Whitman, who in the comics took up the superhero mantle of the Black Knight.

Hayek is playing a gender-swapped version of Ajak, the leader of the Eternals.

Also in the cast is Harington’s former GoT co-star Richard Madden along with Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Lia McHugh, and Don Lee.

For the uninitiated, Eternals are a fictional species of humanity who first appeared in comic book form in 1976, courtesy of writer and artist Kirby. They are a bunch of super-powered near-immortal beings created by a series of genetic experiments on early humans by cosmic gods known as the Celestials. The characters protect the human race from the Deviants, an alternate race created by the experiments and these Deviants are both unstable and grotesque to look at.

