Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Salma Hayek Starts 53rd Birthday Celebration with Age Defying Bikini Picture

Actress Salma Hayek posted a photo of her posing in a bikini by the beach to tell the world that age is just a number for her.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 2, 2019, 4:47 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Salma Hayek Starts 53rd Birthday Celebration with Age Defying Bikini Picture
Image: Instagram
Loading...

American actress Salma Hayek is celebrating her 53rd birthday today. Where most of us get affected by how we grow old with every birthday, this number game is definitely not an issue for the Mexican actress. The Desperado star celebrated the special day a little early as she posted a sassy bikini photo on Instagram on Sunday.

Hayek proved that age is just a number by posing in turquoise bikini, with huge black sunglasses, beach curls and a toned body to boast about. She captioned the picture, "'Yes, tomorrow I'm 53. So!?" With a crazy, fun expression in tow, Hayek definitely looks like an inspiration for many women her age.

Former James Bond Pierce Brosnan commented on the photo, "Happy birthday dear Salma," while Lenny Kravitz wrote, "@salmahayek and it never looked so good!!!!!" Zoe Saldana commented, "Wowowowow," while Cindy Crawford posted a ton of fire emoticons.

The Oscar nominated actor has a 11-year-old daughter with billionaire husband François-Henri Pinault. On the work front, Hayek has joined Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie and Kit Harington in The Eternals. Directed by Chloé Zhao, the film is slated to release on November 6, 2020.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram