Salma Hayek Starts 53rd Birthday Celebration with Age Defying Bikini Picture

American actress Salma Hayek is celebrating her 53rd birthday today. Where most of us get affected by how we grow old with every birthday, this number game is definitely not an issue for the Mexican actress. The Desperado star celebrated the special day a little early as she posted a sassy bikini photo on Instagram on Sunday.

Hayek proved that age is just a number by posing in turquoise bikini, with huge black sunglasses, beach curls and a toned body to boast about. She captioned the picture, "'Yes, tomorrow I'm 53. So!?" With a crazy, fun expression in tow, Hayek definitely looks like an inspiration for many women her age.

Former James Bond Pierce Brosnan commented on the photo, "Happy birthday dear Salma," while Lenny Kravitz wrote, "@salmahayek and it never looked so good!!!!!" Zoe Saldana commented, "Wowowowow," while Cindy Crawford posted a ton of fire emoticons.

The Oscar nominated actor has a 11-year-old daughter with billionaire husband François-Henri Pinault. On the work front, Hayek has joined Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie and Kit Harington in The Eternals. Directed by Chloé Zhao, the film is slated to release on November 6, 2020.

