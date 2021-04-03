Salma Hayek's Pet Owl Kering 'Likes Good Wine'

Trust Hollywood actress Salma Hayek for springing surprises all the time. In a recent conversation with People, Hayek talked about her special bond with pet owl Kering, which she says likes wine.

She candidly said, “Even though owls don’t drink liquids because they take everything from their prey, she likes good wine, this one.”

She also said that the owl sleeps in her room whenever her husband is not in the town.

Recently, Hayek opened up about her fondness for natural things. She told Hello magazine, “I think my daughter’s generation is so smart and I’m constantly in awe of how she and her friends want to make this world a better place, particularly when it comes to climate change and our environment.”

Valentina was born to Hayek and her husband, French businessman Francois-Henri Pinault, in 2007.

“The world would be a much healthier and happier place if we all could grow and eat more fresh food. As a mother this is everything," she added.

“Healing begins in the garden. Just getting outside, putting your hands in the soil and planting seeds a few times a week really helps me stay grounded. And makes me feel like a child again! And yes, I confess, I genuinely love hugging trees," said Hayek.

(With inputs from IANS)