Salman and Shah Rukh Khan Revive Karan Arjun Memories, Watch Video

Superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan relived their Karan Arjun days on Sunday. Salman shared an emotional video of them watching the 1995 blockbuster at a party."Karan + Arjun... fond memories, Shah Rukh," Salman captioned a video that he posted on Instagram of the two actors watching the reincarnation drama and hugging each other. Take a look:After starring in the 1995 film, the friends went on to share screen space in films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Hum Tumhare Hai Sanam and Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega. They also appeared together at many events.Shah Rukh recently visited the sets of Salman's hit reality show, Bigg Boss to promote his movie Zero. Salman also has a cameo in the film. Salman took to his official Twitter handle to share the video of the song and wrote, "Dost ke naam, dosti ke naam, isqh karne waalon ke naam, isqhbaazi ke naam! #IssaqbaaziOutNow @iamsrk."SRK quickly responded to Salman and thanked him on behalf of the whole team. "Thank u bhai from our whole team at Zero. Phir se aapka gaal choomne ka mann kar raha hai," he tweeted. Shah Rukh also did a cameo in Salman's film Tubelight.