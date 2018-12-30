LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Salman and Shah Rukh Khan Revive Karan Arjun Memories, Watch Video

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan get emotional watching their 1995 hit Karan Arjun together at a party.

News18.com

Updated:December 30, 2018, 6:26 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Salman and Shah Rukh Khan Revive Karan Arjun Memories, Watch Video
As Dus Ka Dum - Dumdaar Weekend nears its term, Bollywood’s Romantic actor, Shahrukh Khan and the lovely Rani Mukherjee had a gala time playing the game of percentage on the show with Salman Khan at the grand finale. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan relived their Karan Arjun days on Sunday. Salman shared an emotional video of them watching the 1995 blockbuster at a party.

"Karan + Arjun... fond memories, Shah Rukh," Salman captioned a video that he posted on Instagram of the two actors watching the reincarnation drama and hugging each other. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram

Karan + Arjun ... fond memories @iamsrk

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on



After starring in the 1995 film, the friends went on to share screen space in films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Hum Tumhare Hai Sanam and Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega. They also appeared together at many events.

Shah Rukh recently visited the sets of Salman’s hit reality show, Bigg Boss to promote his movie Zero. Salman also has a cameo in the film. Salman took to his official Twitter handle to share the video of the song and wrote, “Dost ke naam, dosti ke naam, isqh karne waalon ke naam, isqhbaazi ke naam! #IssaqbaaziOutNow @iamsrk.”

SRK quickly responded to Salman and thanked him on behalf of the whole team. “Thank u bhai from our whole team at Zero. Phir se aapka gaal choomne ka mann kar raha hai,” he tweeted. Shah Rukh also did a cameo in Salman's film Tubelight.



Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram