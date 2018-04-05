English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
15-Year-Old Girl Flees Home to Meet Salman Khan, Scales Wall of Actor’s High-rise
Salman Khan's fans are known to go to any lengths for their favorite actor.
Image: Yogen Shah
Superstar Salman Khan has a massive fan following not just in the country but across the globe. His fans are known to go to any lengths for their favorite actor. His 15-year-old fan from Bhopal is once such example of that. The minor ran away from her home in Madhya Pradesh to meet the Sultan star.
A report in DNA states that the girl even attempted to scale the walls of Salman's Galaxy Apartments in Bandra West. However, she was nabbed by the Mumbai police and was sent to Dongri Children home.
"The girl was sent away by guards saying that the actor was not at home. The girl went away but after some time, the security guards located her while trying to enter the actor's residence," a Bandra police officer told DNA.
"The security guards informed the police control room about the incident and the girl was handed over to us," the officer added.
Meanwhile, it’s D-Day for Salman as a Jodhpur court is set to deliver its verdict in the sensational 1998 blackbuck poaching case around 10 am.
