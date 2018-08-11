GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Salman Khan Accepts And Wins Kiren Rijiju's Fitness Challenge, Watch Video

Watch Salman Khan completing the 'Fitness Challenge' by Kiren Rijiju.

Updated:August 11, 2018, 1:21 PM IST
Salman Khan displays a creation of fashion designer Manish Malhotra during the Zween show in Mumbai. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Superstar Salman Khan, who is currently in Malta shooting for his upcoming film Bharat, on Saturday shared a fitness video after he was nominated in an online challenge by Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju.

The Dabangg star shared a video of him cycling and working out in the gym. At the end of the video Salman is heard saying Hum fit toh India fit ("If we are fit then India is fit".)

Calling it a "fabulous campaign", Salman captioned the video: "Fabulous campaign by sports minister Rajyavardhan Rathore on 'Hum fit toh India fit. I accept fitness challenge of Kiren Rijiju. Here is my video."



The online fitness campaign was initiated in May. Several personalities like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, cricket captain Virat Kohli and actor Hrithik Roshan among many others were seen posting videos of their fitness regimes.

