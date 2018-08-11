English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Salman Khan Accepts And Wins Kiren Rijiju's Fitness Challenge, Watch Video
Watch Salman Khan completing the 'Fitness Challenge' by Kiren Rijiju.
Salman Khan displays a creation of fashion designer Manish Malhotra during the Zween show in Mumbai. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Superstar Salman Khan, who is currently in Malta shooting for his upcoming film Bharat, on Saturday shared a fitness video after he was nominated in an online challenge by Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju.
The Dabangg star shared a video of him cycling and working out in the gym. At the end of the video Salman is heard saying Hum fit toh India fit ("If we are fit then India is fit".)
Calling it a "fabulous campaign", Salman captioned the video: "Fabulous campaign by sports minister Rajyavardhan Rathore on 'Hum fit toh India fit. I accept fitness challenge of Kiren Rijiju. Here is my video."
The online fitness campaign was initiated in May. Several personalities like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, cricket captain Virat Kohli and actor Hrithik Roshan among many others were seen posting videos of their fitness regimes.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Talks About Fanney Khan, Being Judged And More
Saturday 28 July , 2018
Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Tuesday 31 July , 2018
Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
Friday 20 July , 2018
Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
