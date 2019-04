Salman Khan Accused of Snatching Mobile Phone of Man Filming Him, Police Complaint Filed

On Wednesday evening, Salman Khan was cycling to reach Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai to shoot a few promotional videos for his upcoming film Bharat. On the way, the actor reportedly got into an altercation with a man, who was trying to click his video. A complaint has been filed against the actor at the DN Nagar Police station for snatching away the mobile phone of the man who was filming him.According to a Times Now report, the man who was trying to film the actor was a journalist, named Ashok Shyamlal Pandey.Pandey has reportedly claimed that he and his cameraman started filming Salman after taking permission from the actor's bodyguard. However, Salman wasn't keen on being filmed, which apparently led to an argument between the two. Pandey has alleged that Salman's bodyguards misbehaved with them and that the actor snatched his phone.The complainant claims to have taken permission from Salman’s guards before he started taking his video on his mobile phone. Pandey accused the actor and his bodyguards of misbehaving with him.A cross-application has been filed by the actor’s bodyguard against the complainant stating that he was following the star and filming him without his consent.Meanwhile sources close to Salman reveal that he was returning home on his cycle after finishing his shoot at a suburban studio in Mumbai. This is apparently when the complainant frantically started following the star on a busy road.Photos and videos from the incident are being circulated on social media.The 53-year-old actor is currently promoting Bharat, his upcoming Eid release. The film's first song was released today, much to the delight of Salman Khan fans. Salman and Disha Patani are seen matching steps to the most electrifying dance track of 2019, yet. Sharing the video, Salman wrote on Twitter, "Aaja doob jaoon teri aankhon ke ocean mein, ‘slow motion’ mein!"Read: Salman Khan, Disha Patani's Slow Motion Song from Bharat is the Grooviest Track of 2019 He is also shooting for the next installment in the Dabangg franchise, also starring Sonakshi Sinha and Arbaaz Khan.