Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Salman Khan Accused of Snatching Mobile Phone of Man Filming Him, Police Complaint Filed

Salman Khan was cycling on the roads of Mumbai when he allegedly got into an altercation with a man who was trying to record videos of him.

News18.com

Updated:April 25, 2019, 7:10 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Salman Khan Accused of Snatching Mobile Phone of Man Filming Him, Police Complaint Filed
Image: Instagram
Loading...
On Wednesday evening, Salman Khan was cycling to reach Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai to shoot a few promotional videos for his upcoming film Bharat. On the way, the actor reportedly got into an altercation with a man, who was trying to click his video. A complaint has been filed against the actor at the DN Nagar Police station for snatching away the mobile phone of the man who was filming him.

According to a Times Now report, the man who was trying to film the actor was a journalist, named Ashok Shyamlal Pandey.

Pandey has reportedly claimed that he and his cameraman started filming Salman after taking permission from the actor's bodyguard. However, Salman wasn't keen on being filmed, which apparently led to an argument between the two. Pandey has alleged that Salman's bodyguards misbehaved with them and that the actor snatched his phone.

The complainant claims to have taken permission from Salman’s guards before he started taking his video on his mobile phone. Pandey accused the actor and his bodyguards of misbehaving with him.

A cross-application has been filed by the actor’s bodyguard against the complainant stating that he was following the star and filming him without his consent.

Meanwhile sources close to Salman reveal that he was returning home on his cycle after finishing his shoot at a suburban studio in Mumbai. This is apparently when the complainant frantically started following the star on a busy road.

Photos and videos from the incident are being circulated on social media.



WhatsApp Image 2019-04-25 at 15.47.14

The 53-year-old actor is currently promoting Bharat, his upcoming Eid release. The film's first song was released today, much to the delight of Salman Khan fans. Salman and Disha Patani are seen matching steps to the most electrifying dance track of 2019, yet. Sharing the video, Salman wrote on Twitter, "Aaja doob jaoon teri aankhon ke ocean mein, ‘slow motion’ mein!"

Read: Salman Khan, Disha Patani's Slow Motion Song from Bharat is the Grooviest Track of 2019

He is also shooting for the next installment in the Dabangg franchise, also starring Sonakshi Sinha and Arbaaz Khan.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram