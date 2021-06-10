Salman Khan Acquires Remake Rights Of Telugu Film Khiladi

Bollywood star Salman Khan is planning to remake the Hindi version of Ravi Teja’s Khiladi. According to some reports, he has bought the remake rights of the Telugu film. Besides Ravi, the upcoming action thriller stars Dimple Hayathi and Meenakshi Chowdhary Arjun. Ravi plays a double role in the movie.

Its teaser was released on April 12 which received tremendous response, amassing more than five million views. Salman too loved the action-packed trailer and proposed to the director Ramesh Verma to make its Hindi version.

While the megastar has acquired the rights and plans to act in the Hindi version, it is still not known if the filmmaker has accepted the offer to direct the Hindi remake.

Salman has successfully established himself as the action star in several remakes of south films. Earlier, there were reports that he may be seen in the Hindi remake of Tamil film Master which features south superstar Thalapathy Vijay.

The Bollywood actor was last seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. While there was much anticipation surrounding it, when released, the film received mixed reactions from the audience. His die-hard fans loved the movie, but it did not impress the critics and the general public. Despite this, it broke several records on the OTT platform.

Prior to Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Salman’s Dabangg 3 also did not get much good response from the audience. Looks like his charm is declining so he is currently looking for a big hit.

The Dabangg star is busy with several projects, including The Final Truth, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Tiger 3 and Kick 2.

Salman recently also announced the animated version of his famous Dabangg character Chulbul Pandey. Dabangg: The Animated Series shows the regular life of the police officer Chulbul who has to face evil in order to keep his city safe.

