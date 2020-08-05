Salman Khan Adapts This Marathi Film as His Next?

Salman Khan has been at his Panvel farmhouse amid the coronavirus spread with close friends and family members. The actor has also been working from home on his upcoming ventures.

Salman had earlier also released two singles during the lockdown, Pyaar Karona and Bhai Bhai, which won over fans on social media. Now, a Mumbai Mirror report details out the Radhe actor's plans on resuming shoot once its safe to return on the sets.

It is being claimed that Salman will next work on his yet untitled movie with Aayush Sharma. The production will kick start once Salman completes work on Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai in November.

Meanwhile, the new project with Aayush is tentatively titled Guns of North and is remake/adaptation of 2018 hit Marathi film Mulshi Pattern, featuring Upendra Limaye. Salman is said to be playing a Sikh cop in the film and Aayush will play the antagonist, a gangster. The team is said to be planning out a 90-day schedule to complete filming.

The report further added that Mulshi Pattern script has been given a changeover and the cop's character has been extended into a full-fledged role that Salman will essay.

Salman is also working towards completion of Radhe. Co-starring Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff among others, the action film is directed by Prabhudeva, who also helmed the actor's last release Dabangg 3. It is reported that makers are mulling to drop a song sequence, which remains to be shot, from the film as it is not internal to the movie. It is said that Radhe may hit the screens on Republic Day weekend next year or on Eid.