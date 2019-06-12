English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Salman Khan Adds a New Twist to Nach Baliye Season 9, Brings Ex-Couples Under One Roof
Salman Khan has reportedly said that this year Nach Baliye is going to be all about entertainment with the new concept of getting not just couples but ex-couples under one roof.
Salman Khan. (Image: Instagram)
Loading...
It is exciting times in the world of Hindi reality shows on television, with one Bollywood A-lister after another getting involved. After Kareena Kapoor Khan decided to be on the judge's seat of one dance competition, Salman Khan is donning the producer's hat for another. It has been reported that the actor will be producing the new season of celebrity dance show Nach Baliye, and is quite involved in the creative process behind it.
The dance show traditionally has celebrity couples competing to win the title. But the actor has introduced a new twist to the show - he is roping in former couples as contestants as well. Mumbai Mirror quoted a source close to the development, who said that Salman has been brainstorming over several other ideas with his team that will be incorporated in the new season. "With getting ex-lovers together, the idea was to add some spice to the show. The audience will enjoy their chemistry," the source informed.
The dance-based reality show is expected to go on air in mid-July. Confirming the news, Salman said, "Nach Baliye this year is going to be all about entertainment with our new concept of getting not just couples but ex-couples under one roof." Actors Sunil Grover and Jennifer Winget are said to be hosting the show.
The first teaser promo of Nach Baliye season 9 was released by Star Plus recently. Speculation about Salman's involvement with the show started when he teased his fans with a new project, shared a boomerang video of himself on Twitter from what appears to be a TV set.
Follow @News18Movies for more
The dance show traditionally has celebrity couples competing to win the title. But the actor has introduced a new twist to the show - he is roping in former couples as contestants as well. Mumbai Mirror quoted a source close to the development, who said that Salman has been brainstorming over several other ideas with his team that will be incorporated in the new season. "With getting ex-lovers together, the idea was to add some spice to the show. The audience will enjoy their chemistry," the source informed.
The dance-based reality show is expected to go on air in mid-July. Confirming the news, Salman said, "Nach Baliye this year is going to be all about entertainment with our new concept of getting not just couples but ex-couples under one roof." Actors Sunil Grover and Jennifer Winget are said to be hosting the show.
The first teaser promo of Nach Baliye season 9 was released by Star Plus recently. Speculation about Salman's involvement with the show started when he teased his fans with a new project, shared a boomerang video of himself on Twitter from what appears to be a TV set.
Something new is coming up pic.twitter.com/jgmLKl6x4y— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 9, 2019
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Bharat Movie Review: Salman Khan At His Patriotic Best
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
Ahead of Bharat, Katrina Kaif Opens Up On Salman Khan and Her Career
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Bharat Movie Review: Salman Khan At His Patriotic Best
Tuesday 04 June , 2019 Ahead of Bharat, Katrina Kaif Opens Up On Salman Khan and Her Career
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Katrina Kaif Channels Her Inner Black Panther, Goes 'Wakanda Forever' on Dance Floor
- Amitabh Bachchan’s Old Mercedes-Benz S-Class Put up for Sale at OLX for Rs 9.99 Lakh
- 'Should I Head Back Home?' - Holding Slams ICC After Being Asked to Ignore Umpiring Howlers
- As Rain Pours Misery Over World Cup Joy, Internet Seeks Refuge in Memes
- OnePlus 7 Review: Maintaining the “Affordable Flagship” Legacy
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results