Salman Khan Adds a New Twist to Nach Baliye Season 9, Brings Ex-Couples Under One Roof

Something new is coming up pic.twitter.com/jgmLKl6x4y — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 9, 2019

It is exciting times in the world of Hindi reality shows on television, with one Bollywood A-lister after another getting involved. After Kareena Kapoor Khan decided to be on the judge's seat of one dance competition, Salman Khan is donning the producer's hat for another. It has been reported that the actor will be producing the new season of celebrity dance show Nach Baliye, and is quite involved in the creative process behind it.The dance show traditionally has celebrity couples competing to win the title. But the actor has introduced a new twist to the show - he is roping in former couples as contestants as well. Mumbai Mirror quoted a source close to the development, who said that Salman has been brainstorming over several other ideas with his team that will be incorporated in the new season. "With getting ex-lovers together, the idea was to add some spice to the show. The audience will enjoy their chemistry," the source informed.The dance-based reality show is expected to go on air in mid-July. Confirming the news, Salman said, "Nach Baliye this year is going to be all about entertainment with our new concept of getting not just couples but ex-couples under one roof." Actors Sunil Grover and Jennifer Winget are said to be hosting the show.The first teaser promo of Nach Baliye season 9 was released by Star Plus recently. Speculation about Salman's involvement with the show started when he teased his fans with a new project, shared a boomerang video of himself on Twitter from what appears to be a TV set.