Salman Khan Adds Hilarious Twist to His Wish for Childhood Friend on Wedding Anniversary

Actor Salman Khan took to his social media handle to add something special to his timeline. He shared a video taken 33 years ago. The actor decided to wish his childhood friend Sadiq on the occasion of his wedding anniversary by posting the funny clip. While sharing the throwback video, on Monday, Salman also cracked a joke and said to his friend's wife, Rehaana that she still has time to run away from the marriage.

The clip shows a young Salman dressed in a formal outfit, walking to the dais and hugging his friend. It appears the clip Salman played on his television, is from his friend’s wedding day.

He wished the couple on their anniversary by saying that his friend got married when he was a child. He wished them both all the best and a happy marriage anniversary. Salman expressed his respect for Sadiq’s wife Rehaana for making their marriage work.

In terms of work, hosting the 14th season of television reality showBigg Boss is keeping him busy. He will next be seen in Prabhudeva's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, co-starring his Bharat co-stars Jackie Shroff and Disha Patani. The upcoming action film, which is the Bollywood remake of 2017 Korean thriller, The Outlaws, will also feature Randeep Hooda. The actor is also committed to Kick 2 also starring Jacqueline Fernandez. Salman is also looking forward to Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali directed by Farhad Samji.

Other than that, the actor is currently shooting for Antim: The Final Truth. He plays a Sikh cop alongside his brother-in-law and actor Aayush Sharma who plays the antagonist in the film. Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the film is a Hindi remake of the Marathi hit film Mulshi Pattern. The recently released teaser of the film revealed Aayush in a new beefed up avatar.