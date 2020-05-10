MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh Change Their Social Media DPs to Maharashtra Police Logo

Salman Khan (L), Ajay Devgn (R)

Following a request from state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, Ajay Devgn, Salman Khan and Riteish Deshmukh changed their social media DPs to Maharashtra police logo.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 10, 2020, 4:07 PM IST
To honour the police force working round the clock during the coronavirus pandemic, Bollywood actors Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh have changed their social media display pictures to Maharashtra police logo.

State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had earlier urged people to join him in this noble drive to honour the frontline workers, in this case policemen, by changing their social media DPs to Maharashtra police logo. Making his appeal public, Anil wrote on Twitter, "Maharashtra Police has stood by citizens thro' calamities, attacks & disasters. Today as they lead the war on Corona on the streets, I've decided to celebrate them by changing my DP on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, etc to the Maharashtra Police logo. Join me in this endeavour (sic)."

In response Salman, Ajay and Riteish changed their Twitter and Instagram profile pics to the Maharashtra police logo.

