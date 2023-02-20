Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar set the dance floor on fire with their killer moves at a grand wedding in Delhi, recently. While Salman grooved to Munna Badnaam from Dabangg 3, Akshay shook a leg on Main Khiladi Tu Anari from his upcoming film Selfiee. A video of their sizzling performances are going viral on social media.

In the video posted by popular Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani, Salman looked dapper in an all-black formal outfit, whereas Akshay looked suave in a traditional outfit. Needless to say, it was more than a visual treat for their fans to watch the two legendary actors together. Take a look at the video here:

Soon after the video was shared, scores of fans chimed into the comments section to shower love on their favourite stars. One of the fans wrote,"Ahh this combo ….. All time favorite ❤️🙌…… Sending my love❤", another added, “Salman 😍." A third fan added, “Two megastar in one frame😍😍😮."

Well, this isn’t the first time, the duo were clicked together. Recently, Akshay Kumar was seen grooving to Selfiee track Main Khiladi with none other than Bollywood’s bhaijaan, Salman Khan. In the video, Akshay and Salman were seen pulling off the hook step of Main Khiladi with perfection. It started off with Salman and Akshay watching the previous dance reel made with Tiger Shroff. The video then zooms into them dancing. While Akshay looked uber cool in a blue T-shirt, Salman looked dapper in black.

Sharing the video, he wrote, “And when #MainKhiladi captured @beingsalmankhan’s imagination, it barely took him seconds to get on the beat. Phir kya bhai…bas dhoom machaai!! #Selfiee”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay Kumar will be next seen in Selfiee, also featuring Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty.Helmed by Raj Mehta, the film will hit the screens on February 24. Akshay and Emraan will be seen in the roles played by Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu, respectively.

On the other hand, Salman Khan was last seen in a cameon in Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film Pathaan. The film is doing exceptionally well at the box office. Also, Salman Khan is working on Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, said to be a remake of Ajith Kumar’s Veeram. Bhai will be seen alongside Katrina Kaif in Tiger 3, the third part of the Tiger franchise. The spy-thriller is directed by Maneesh Sharma. . It is set to open in theatres on Diwali, 2023.

