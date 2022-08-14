Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut Change Social Media DPs to Tricolor Ahead of 75th Independence Day

India is all set to celebrate Independence Day tomorrow. This year, as we celebrate 75 years of Independence from the British, the nation’s PM has urged citizens to hoist the tricolor at every house, and to change their social media display pictures to the tricolor on the special day. And not just the aam janta, but celebs are also celebrating ‘Azaadi Ka Mahotsav’.

Many celebs, including Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Vicky Kaushal, Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt changed their display pictures on their social media profiles to tricolor to ahead of the special day. Check it out here:

Ajay Devgn:

Akshay Kumar:

Alia Bhatt:

Anil Kapoor:

Kangana Ranaut:

Karan Johar

Kiara Advani:

Kriti Sanon

Rajinikanth:

Salman Khan

Sanjay Kapoor

Sara Ali Khan:

Sidharth Malhotra:

Varun Dhawan:

Vicky Kaushal

Recently, the celebs from the tinsel town came together for a patriotic collaboration in the form of an anthem for Independence Day. In a video shared by the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan titled ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’, several popular faces got featured like Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, Neeraj Chopra, Tiger Shroff and his father, Jackie Shroff, and Anupam Kher, MC Mary Kom, Mithali Raj and others besides Amitabh Bachchan himself. The song has been voiced by Sonu Nigam and Asha Bhosle, while Big B himself has sung a small part.

