CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#IndependenceDay#SalmanRushdie#RajuSrivastava
Home » News » Movies » Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut Change Social Media DPs to Tricolor Ahead of 75th Independence Day
2-MIN READ

Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut Change Social Media DPs to Tricolor Ahead of 75th Independence Day

By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: August 14, 2022, 20:12 IST

Mumbai, India

Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Akshay Kumar and others change their social media DP

Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Akshay Kumar and others change their social media DP

Several BTown actors, including Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn. Karan Johar, Kangana Ranaut and Alia Bhatt changed their social media display pictures into the tricolour

India is all set to celebrate Independence Day tomorrow. This year, as we celebrate 75 years of Independence from the British, the nation’s PM has urged citizens to hoist the tricolor at every house, and to change their social media display pictures to the tricolor on the special day. And not just the aam janta, but celebs are also celebrating ‘Azaadi Ka Mahotsav’.

Many celebs, including Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Vicky Kaushal, Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt changed their display pictures on their social media profiles to tricolor to ahead of the special day. Check it out here:

Ajay Devgn:

Ajay Devgn changes his DP to tricolour

Akshay Kumar:

Raksha Bandhan actor Akshay Kumar changed his display picture as well

Alia Bhatt:

Alia Bhatt, who was recently see in Darlings, also changed her DP

Anil Kapoor:

Jugjugg Jeeyo actor Anil Kpaoor also changed his DP

Kangana Ranaut:

Kangan Ranaut also responds to PM’s appeal and changes her DP to a tricolour

Karan Johar

Karan Johar jumps on the trend and changes his social media display picture

Kiara Advani:

Shehrshaah actress Kiara Advani also changed her DP

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon changed her DP on Insta

Rajinikanth:

Rajinikanth, who had also been a part of Har Ghar Tiranga, changed his DP to a tricolour

Salman Khan

Salman Khan, who has also taken part in Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, changed his display picture as well

Sanjay Kapoor

Gone Game actor Sanjay Kapoor also changes his DP

Sara Ali Khan:

Sara Ali Khan changed her DP on all social media handles

Sidharth Malhotra:

Shershaah actor Sidharth Malhotra also changed his DP

Varun Dhawan:

Varun Dhawan also changed his DP

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal changes his DP on Insta

Recently, the celebs from the tinsel town came together for a patriotic collaboration in the form of an anthem for Independence Day. In a video shared by the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan titled ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’, several popular faces got featured like Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, Neeraj Chopra, Tiger Shroff and his father, Jackie Shroff, and Anupam Kher, MC Mary Kom, Mithali Raj and others besides Amitabh Bachchan himself. The song has been voiced by Sonu Nigam and Asha Bhosle, while Big B himself has sung a small part.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here

About the Author

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More

Tags:
first published:August 14, 2022, 20:12 IST
last updated:August 14, 2022, 20:12 IST