Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty First to Call up Shah Rukh Khan After Son's Bail in Drugs Case

After HC granted bail to Aryan Khan on Thursday in the drugs-on-cruise matter, Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan and Suniel Shetty were reportedly the first ones to call up Shah Rukh Khan and express their solidarity with the Khan family during this time.

While Salman has already visited Shah Rukh on more than a couple of occasions at Mannat, the latter’s other film industry friends have constantly been in touch with him over the phone.

India Today reported that same is the case with Gauri Khan, who has been on calls with her friends. They have been helping her deal with these trying times. Last evening, October 28, as soon as the news of Aryan being granted bail surfaced, hah Rukh received congratulatory calls from many of his industry friends.

A friend close to the family told the site, “Shah Rukh got calls from everyone from Salman Khan, Suniel Shetty, Akshay Kumar. Gauri was heard crying on the phone to her friends Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan, who have been with her daily on the phone giving support. Gauri broke down as soon as the text came in regarding the bail. She was in tears and was seen falling on her knees and praying. Suhana Khan spoke to Aryan’s friends in the US and UK and thanked them for their support in the last few weeks."

It is interesting to note that while Salman is a close friend of Shah Rukh, both Suniel and Akshay have sons similar to Aryan’s age.

It is also reported that Suhana Khan will be joining the Khan family from the US for father Shah Rukh’s birthday on Nov 2, followed by the festival of Diwali. Aryan meanwhile, will have to report to NCB office once every week in the coming time as a condition to his bail.

