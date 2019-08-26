Take the pledge to vote

Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt Starrer Inshallah Shelved, Tweets Bhansali Productions

Bhansali Productions shared the news on their official page of their Twitter saying the banner has decided to not go ahead with the In-shaa-Allah for now.

PTI

Updated:August 26, 2019, 2:35 PM IST
Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt Starrer Inshallah Shelved, Tweets Bhansali Productions
Salman Khan on Monday announced that his much-awaited film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been pushed and will not release on Eid 2020. Titled "In-shaa-Allah", the love story features Alia Bhatt as the female lead.

"The film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali is pushed but I will still see you all on Eid, 2020. Insha-Allah," Salman, 53, posted on Twitter.

Bhansali Productions also shared the news on their official page on the microblogging site saying the banner has decided to not go ahead with the movie for now. "Bhansali Productions has decided to not go ahead with In-shaa-Allah for now... Further announcement will be out soon," the tweet read.

The project, a co-production between Salman and Bhansali's banners, marked the director-actor duo's first collaboration in two decades where Salman, 53, was supposed to play the lead.

Inshallah has been in news since the time the lead actors announced the news of their maiden collaboration on social media earlier this year. Moreover, filmmaker Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, was preponed after Salman announced that Inshallah will release on Eid 2020.

Bhansali made his directorial debut with 1996's "Khamoshi - The Musical", which starred Salman. The actor went on to feature in the director-producer's classic "Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam" in 1999 opposite Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ajay Devgn.

He also made a cameo in Bhansali's "Saawariya", which launched Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor.

