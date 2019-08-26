Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt's Inshallah Pushes Release Date from Eid 2020

Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt starrer Inshallah has pushed its release date from Eid 2020 to a later, yet unspecified time. Salman tweeted the news from his handle late evening on Sunday and also claimed that while Inshallah will not hit the screens during Eid next year, he will make sure that another film of his does.

Announcing the news on Twitter, Salman wrote, "The film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali is pushed but I will still see you all on Eid, 2020. Insha-Allah!!"

The film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali is pushed but I will still see you all on Eid, 2020. Insha-Allah!! — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) August 25, 2019

The news of Inshallah's delay came after lead actress Alia was reportedly spotted at director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office on Sunday.

Inshallah has been in news since the time the lead actors announced the news of their maiden collaboration on social media earlier this year. Moreover, filmmaker Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, was preponed after Salman announced that Inshallah will release on Eid 2020.

Now, while Sooryavanshi is set for March 27 release, Inshallah is yet to finalise a new premiere date.

Although, not much is known about the forthcoming film, sources say that Salman will reportedly play a businessman in his 40s who is “young at heart” and lives in Orlando, USA. The crew, along with Sanjay had earlier flown to the beach city in Florida for a three-week recce to scout for locations.

Meanwhile, Alia will play an aspiring actor in her mid-20s who hails from an Indian city located on the banks of river Ganga. Sanjay and crew also visited popular cities like Varanasi, Rishikesh and Haridwar for research purposes.

