Salman Khan made a big, unexpected announcement on Sunday evening, which left many of his fans somewhat unimpressed. The actor revealed that his highly-anticipated film Inshallah, opposite Alia Bhatt, has been postponed and will not release on Eid 2020, as planned earlier by Salman and the makers, which included producer-director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Reports claim that Alia had begun prepping for a song sequence in the film and that a set for shooting the same was also constructed in Mumbai. However, all things Inshallah remain shelved as of now.

Even though Salman promised that he will be releasing another film on Eid 2020, the reason why Inshallah got postponed indefinitely suddenly bothered many. Now a report sheds light on the matter claiming that Sanjay asked for more shooting dates from the actor and that making Inshallah would not have been possible within eight months from now.

A source was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "Recently, Bhansali told Salman that they have 8 months to make Inshallah ready in all respects and that just might not be possible."

Another report in the entertainment website asserts that Salman and Sanjay also had creative differences in the project and that the latter was not willing to "alter the narrative" of the film or compromise on his vision for Inshallah.

In the matter pertaining to creative differences between the star and the filmmaker, the website quoted a source saying, "Sanjay Leela Bhansali respects and loves his actors and suggestions are welcome but not if they aim to alter the narrative. Hence, he has taken the decision to shelve the film. However, they are still friends and Sanjay Leela Bhansali has immense love and respect for him."

As for Eid 2020, there are speculations that Salman will soon announce Kick 2 or Wanted 2 for the festive release. There are other reports that suggest that Salman's Eid 2020 film will be a new venture and not a sequel to any of his previous films. However, an official confirmation is still awaited on the front.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is reported to have shifted the release date of his horror comedy film Laxmmi Bomb, opposite Kiara Advani, to Eid 2020. Seems like box office is ready for a big battle, come next year.

