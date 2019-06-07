Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt's Inshallah to Release on Eid 2020

Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt-starrer Inshallah will release on Eid next year, the makers announced on Friday.

The epic romance drama directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is a co-production between Salman Khan Films and Bhansali Productions Private Limited (BPPL).

Announcing the film's release date, Prerna Singh, CEO of BPPL, said in a statement, "We at Bhansali Productions are happy to confirm that the film hits theatres on the Eid of 2020."

Notably, Khan and Bhansali have worked previously together in several films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Khamoshi: The Musical and Saawariya.

Bhatt announced her association with the film earlier this year on March 19. She tweeted, “Dream with your eyes wide open they say & I did. Sanjay Sir and Salman Khan are magical together & I can't wait to join them on this beautiful journey called Inshallah.”

Dream with your eyes wide open they say & I did. Sanjay Sir and Salman Khan are magical together & I can't wait to join them on this beautiful journey called “Inshallah” ❤#Inshallah #SLB @BeingSalmanKhan @bhansali_produc @SKFilmsOfficial @prerna982 — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) March 19, 2019

Khan too took to Twitter to welcome Alia on board. He tweeted, "It’s been 20 years but I am glad Sanjay and I are finally back in his next film, Inshallah. Looking forward to work with Alia and inshallah we will all be blessed on this journey."

It’s been 20 years but I am glad Sanjay and I are finally back in his next film, Inshallah. Looking forward to work with Alia and inshallah we will all be blessed on this journey.#Inshallah #SLB @aliaa08 @bhansali_produc @SKFilmsOfficial — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 19, 2019

Meanwhile, Khan's latest film Bharat earned over Rs 42 crore on the first day of its release on Eid on Wednesday. The actor took to social media on Thursday to thank his fans for giving him his “career's biggest opening ever".

Big thk u sabko fr giving sabse bada opening mere career ka par what made me the happiest & proudest is ki during a scene in my film jab national anthem is recited ev1 stood up as a mark of respect. There could be no bigger respect for our country than this... Jai Hind🙏 #Bharat — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 6, 2019

