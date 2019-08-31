Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt's Now-shelved Inshallah Cost Sanjay Leela Bhansali Rs 15 Crore

After Inshallah got shelved over alleged creative differences between Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, there were various reports claiming how and what could have been the reason behind the same. Some websites stated that while Sanjay could not have finished the film in time for Eid 2020 release, others alleged that Salman's interference with the casting of the leading lady was the reason behind the film getting scrapped.

All said and done, Inshallah will not feature Salman in the lead role as anticipated earlier and might star some other actor instead of him if Sanjay decides to ahead indeed. However, a report in Bollywood Hungama sheds light on the fact that between announcement of the project, which was to feature Alia Bhatt opposite Salman, and it getting scrapped, Sanjay has incurred a loss of Rs 15 crore from his pocket, since it was to be made under the filmmaker's banner Sanjay Leela Bhansali Production.

The report adds that the makers might rope in another actor instead of Salman to avoid the loss. The report quoted a source saying (via), "Inshallah was a Sanjay Leela Bhansali Production. It’s said that the filmmaker has paid out of his pocket the pre-production expenses till now as no studio is on board the project as yet. Apparently, Salman had offered to take over the production reins and offered to fund the film in total but while discussions were still on, the project fell apart. But pre-production expenses have cost the filmmaker even before the project started and if rumours are to be believed, he has apparently, shelled out almost Rs. 15 crore from his own pocket.”

The source further revealed that Sanjay also invested some amount in pre-production work that was going on for a year. “He started the movie more than a year ago and apart from investing in the shoot, money was spent on pre-production, the salaries of every department and part of Team Inshallah. Bhansali has to pay those off too."

Meanwhile, Salman's Dabangg 3 will hit screens in December and there is still no announcement from the actor's side about his Eid 2020 film.

