2-min read

Salman Almost Confirmed His Relationship with Katrina, Night King's Mystery Decoded

While apparently, Salman Khan himself hinted at his relationship with Katrina Kaif, Bollywood brigade geared up to join PM Modi for his swearing-in ceremony.

News18.com

Updated:May 30, 2019, 7:38 PM IST
Salman Almost Confirmed His Relationship with Katrina, Night King's Mystery Decoded
While apparently, Salman Khan himself hinted at his relationship with Katrina Kaif, Bollywood brigade geared up to join PM Modi for his swearing-in ceremony.
After a landslide victory of BJP in Lok Sabha Elections 2019, Narendra Modi sworn-in as the Prime Minister of India for the second consecutive term. As re-elect Modi and his new council of ministers took the oaths of office and secrecy at the forecourt in Rashtrapathi Bhawan, a brigade of Bollywood celebs hoarded in New Delhi to attend the swearing-in ceremony.

The day also marks the onset of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Marking the beginning of the sports celebration, the anthem of this year's world cup was released today. In an interview to News18, SANAM (the band) detailed about the making of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 anthem and the fandom associated with the sport.

On the Bollywood front, it seems like Salman Khan himself hinted at him being in a relationship with his Bharat co-actor Katrina Kaif in the past. Also, Godzilla: The King of Monsters is all set to hit the screens this Friday. But before you decide to go and watch the film, you can go through News18's review of the film.

Here's the recap of the day's top entertainment stories:

Rajinikanth, Kangana Ranaut, Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher and Karan Johar are among film celebrities hoarded New Delhi to attend Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi's oath-taking ceremony today. They have wished him good luck for the journey ahead.

Read: Karan Johar to Kangana Ranaut, Bollywood Brigade Set to Attend PM Narendra Modi's Swearing-in

SANAM, popularly known as India's One Direction, has collaborated with global artists to celebrate cricket's spirit of togetherness with the anthem Way-O, Way-O for the World Cup 2019 starting today. In an e-mailer interview to News18, the band details about the making of 2019 anthem.

Read: Way-O, Way-O: Meet SANAM, the Band Behind 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup Anthem

Planning to watch Godzilla: The King of Monsters this weekend? Here's what Rohit Vats of News18 has to say about the film. In his review, he writes, "It is still good enough, but every satisfaction demands a price and this time you need to do it by paying attention to a couple of weird researchers who appear to blame their fate as much as we do while watching Godzilla."

Read: Godzilla Movie Review: He'll Come Screaming at You for No Reason So Just Run

Talking of fictional and mythical monsters, fans are not yer over with HBO's series Game of Thrones. Since the very beginning, the audience failed to guess why the Night King actually wanted to kill everybody in Westeros. But now, we know the answer.

Read: We Finally Know Why Night King Wanted to Kill Everybody in Game of Thrones

There's a prevalent internet theory that Salman and Katrina are secretly in love. Now, it seems like Salman has himself hinted at them being in a relationship in the past. The actor, who is on a promotional spree for his upcoming film Bharat, recently visited the sets of a chat show along with Katrina and made some interesting revelations.

Read: Salman Khan Confirms His Relationship with Katrina Kaif, Says 'She Even Left Me'

Head back tomorrow for more updates from the world of entertainment.

