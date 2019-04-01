Salman Khan Along With Arbaaz Khan and Sonakshi Sinha is Back Home for Dabangg 3

Dabangg 3 starring Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha started shooting for the third instalment of the Dabangg franchise in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. On Sunday, Salman took to social media to share the news with his fans."Back in our birthplace for 'Dabangg 3' shoot Arbaaz Khan," Salman captioned the video. The video also has Arbaaz Khan, who's the producer of the film. In the video, the Bharat actor can be seen saying, "Arbaaz and I have just landed in Indore where we were both born. Then we are going to Mandleshwar and Maheshwar to shoot for Dabangg where our grandfather was posted when he was in the police force." "That’s right. So we are going to have our first day of shoot tomorrow. Dabangg 3 starts tomorrow," added Arbaaz.Giving thumbs up to the video, Sonakshi Sinha commented, "Seeeee you soooooon!!!!"Take a look:It is reported that Dabangg 3 will be helmed by choreographer and filmmaker Prabhu Dheva. The first instalment of the movie series Dabangg, which released in 2010, was directed by Anurag Kashyap while Dabangg " was directed by Arbaaz Khan.Dabangg narrates the story of Chulbul Pandey, a police officer who has his own way of dealing with corruption.The franchise also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz and Mahie Gill in key roles.(With inputs from IANS)