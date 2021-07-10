Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma Wrap Up the Shooting of Antim-The Final Truth

Salman Khan has completedthe shooting of the film that he is working on with his brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma. The name of the film is Antim – The Final Truth, whose patchwork was being shot in the outskirts of Mumbai. Pragya Jaiswal will be seen in lead role along with the other two actors. The release date of the movie along with the first look poster is yet to be announced. The director of the action thriller is Mahesh Manjrekar, while Salman will be producing the film under the banner of Salman Khan films.

The movie is inspired by the Marathi film Mulshi Pattern, which was released in 2018. Since there is a doubt over the opening of theatres any time before October or later, the release of the film has been postponed until further notice. The teaser of the film was released on social media last year, which also revealed that Aayush will be a part of the project. A battle between Salman and Aayush could be seen in the video.

The pilot of the film revolves around villagers ending up penniless because of selling their land at lower prices. It will be exciting for Salman'sfans as the actor has a number of projects coming up. Apart from his upcoming movie Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, Salman also has two big releases on his list, including Kick 2 and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

Salman will also be seen doing cameos in Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan and YRF’s Pathan starring Shah Rukh Khan. Colors hit reality show Bigg Boss season 15 is also on the cards for the actor as he has been the host for many years. The actor was last seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

