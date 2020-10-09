Salman Khan and Disha Patani Shoot for 'Radhe' Song, Get Our Hearts Racing

Salman Khan is back on film sets to resume shoot of his anticipated movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The project will see Salman play the role of a cop and filmmaker Prabhudheva, who directed Salman's famous role in Wanted (2009), is reuniting with the Bollywood superstar.

Salman is joined by Disha Patani in Radhe. The two stars were filming for a song recently and a few glimpses from the shoot were shared by the team on social media recently. It shows them rehearsing and filming on a race track with background dancers. If Salman and Disha's previous song together, Slow Motion from Bharat (2019), is any proof, the duo will set the stage on fire once again with Radhe track, currently being shot in Aamby Valley, near Lonavala.

After resuming Radhe shoot, Salman Khan Films shared a BTS video of how the team is shooting amid the new normal. They also take us into the filming of this new portion from Radhe. Salman even says in the video, "Thoda time lalgega. 6 mahine baad aaya hoon (It will take some time. I am doing this after 6 months)." Salman is seen breaking into some dance moves as well. We get a glimpse of Disha too from the back. Take a look.

Radhe release date will have to be announced by the makers. It was earlier supposed to debut in Eid 2020 but stands delayed amid coronavirus and theatre shutdown. The movie co-stars Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff and Gautam Gulati among others.