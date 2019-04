Salman Khan and Disha Patani will Make You Groove on Bharat's 'Slow Motion', See Teaser

While Bharat's trailer was still out hogging online views, a latest teaser of an upcoming song from the film has also been released by the makers on YouTube. Bharat's first song's title has been revealed and will interestingly be referred to as Slow Motion. Sharing the video, Salman took to Twitter and wrote, "Life slow-motion mein jaane wali hai." (Life is all set to go into slow-motion)The video has been set in Bharat's (played by Salman) younger days when he was working for a circus troupe along with with co-performers Disha Patani and Sunil Grover. Bharat is seen dressed in an all white ensemble like Elvis Presley, while Disha is seen wearing a yellow saree.Apart from Salman grooving to the tunes of Slow Motion, the stunning part of the 20-second teaser is how ravishing and charming Disha looks in her avatar as an entertainer. From her costumes to her naughty expressions, everything is on-point, as she looks all set to slay the audiences with her charm and beauty in Bharat.The song features foot-tapping upbeat music composed by Vishal-Shekhar and lyrics have been penned by Irshad Kamil. Judging by the teaser, the song is going to be a sure shot hit track.See Slow Motion teaser here:Bharat has been directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and features Disha Patani, Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover and Aasif Sheikh in pivotal roles. This is Abbas' second film with the lead pair, the earlier one being Tiger Zinda Hai (2017). Abbas has also directed Salman in sports drama Sultan. Bharat will release in theatres on June 5 amidst much anticipation.Follow @News18Movies for more